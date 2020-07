Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 12:56 Hits: 0

Every year, some 200,000 Pakistanis travel to Mecca to perform the Hajj, with some even spending all their savings to fulfill their religious duty. But this year, they can only watch a subdued Hajj on their TV screens.

