Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 14:34 Hits: 0

Women who were brought back to the country faced extreme punishment for leaving the nation, including torture and forced abortion. The UN has repeatedly sanctioned the country for human rights abuses.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-north-korea-abused-forcibly-repatriated-women/a-54353268?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf