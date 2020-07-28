French astronaut Thomas Pesquet: 'I couldn't be more excited to go back into space'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 0

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be the first European to fly on board the new SpaceX Dragon 2, which is due to blast off from Cape Canaveral for the International Space Station in the spring of 2021. Pesquet already spent six months on board the ISS from November 2016 to June 2017. He spoke to FRANCE 24 about training for his return to space, why his new mission is called "Alpha" and why he thinks a manned mission to Mars will happen within his lifetime.

