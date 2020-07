Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 14:21 Hits: 0

Covid-19 fears cost the global tourism sector $320 billion in just the first five months of the year, the UN's world tourism body said Tuesday. Hopes that tourists would help revamp the French economy are also fading – it may be high season, but most of the capital's tourist sites are deserted.

