Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 14:50 Hits: 0

Coronavirus and its restrictions are pushing already hungry communities over the edge, killing an estimated 10,000 more young children a month as meagreĀ farms are cut off from markets and villages are isolated from food and medical aid, the United Nations warned Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200728-coronavirus-linked-hunger-kills-10-000-children-per-month-says-un