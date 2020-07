Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:35 Hits: 0

Gisèle Halimi, a Tunisian-born French lawyer, author and feminist who devoted her life to defending women's rights and was instrumental in winning the decriminalisation of abortion in France, died Tuesday aged 93.

