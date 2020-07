Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 23:30 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump groused on Tuesday about medical expert Anthony Fauci's high approval ratings and joked that "nobody likes me" as he struggles to improve his standing with voters for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-trump-fauci-approval-ratings-12971724