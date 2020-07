Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:11 Hits: 0

The Taliban and Afghan government have announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday starting on July 31, as the United States presses for the start of delayed intra-Afghan peace talks.

