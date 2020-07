Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 17:42 Hits: 0

Belarusian police have detained at least 11 journalists near the KGB security service building in the capital, Minsk, in the latest crackdown on the press ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential election.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-journalists-detained-kgb-minsk-press-crackdown/30753837.html