Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 00:23 Hits: 3

Governors in states like Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Arizona happily followed Trump’s advice to relax restrictions and reopen their states in the midst of a pandemic. This is the result. Similarly,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/why-the-pandemic-is-crushing-trump-and-gop-governors/