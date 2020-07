Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 17:54 Hits: 1

Japanese officials have condemned a pair of statues commemorating so-called comfort women forced into sexual slavery. One of the statues was reported to resemble Japan's prime minister, though its owner disputes this.

