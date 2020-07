Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:38 Hits: 2

President Alexander Lukashenko said he was "asymptomatic" and working while infected with COVID-19. Lukashenko, who is running for a sixth presidential term, has dismissed pandemic concerns and touted odd remedies.

