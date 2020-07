Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 00:54 Hits: 4

Afghanistan's Islamist Taliban militants announced on Tuesday that they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha, starting Friday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence.

