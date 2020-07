Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 02:36 Hits: 4

'Umbrella Movement' leader, who was jailed for his activism, said decision marks an end to academic freedom in the city.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/07/hong-kong-university-fires-prominent-democracy-activist-benny-tai-200729010757678.html