Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

The early COVID-19 response focused on "flattening the curve": slowing the virus's spread, in order to buy time to increase health-care capacity. The same logic should be applied to climate action today, by flattening the curve of carbon emissions and our broader ecological footprint in order to buy time to build sustainable systems.

