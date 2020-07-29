Biden says his vice-presidential pick will be made by next week

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 03:00 Hits: 5

During a question and answer session on Tuesday afternoon, Joe Biden let reporters know that his selection of a vice-presidential candidate is imminent. “I’m going to have a choice the first week in August and I promise, I’ll let you know when I do,” said Biden. But, as The Hill reports, while Biden declared that he would “have a choice,” what he didn’t say was that he would have an announcement beyond letting us know that a choice had been made. It’s entirely possible that by next week Joe Biden will have settled in a VP pick, but everyone outside the campaign will still be waiting for the final word.

This statement comes a week after Biden sat down with Joy Reid to say that he was nearing a decision on a running mate. The short list of candidates under consideration reportedly includes: California Sen. Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had been mentioned many times previously has being under consideration, was not among those on the short list cited by USA Today.

Though Harris was often considered the leading contender among this group, there has been rising support for Bass. However, Bass made a statement about Fidel Castro that was seen as “overly deferential” and which could be potentially harmful among Cuban American voters in Florida. On Monday, Bass walked back those statements, which could be another sign that she is among the top contenders.

On the other hand Politico briefly posted that Harris had been selected, before withdrawing the post — which could indicate some insider knowledge. Or not.

In any case, Politico, also indicates that former National Security Advisor Susan Rice may be topping Biden’s list. Biden and Rice worked closely together, and her familiarity—along with Biden’s faith in Rice as a partner—may outweigh Republican plans to tie Rice to the all-too-familiar topic of Benghazi.

