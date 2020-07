Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:29 Hits: 4

Britain has advised against all but essential travel to Spain while Germany warned its citizens Tuesday to avoid the country's worst-affected regionsĀ as Spain registers a new rise in coronavirus cases that further threatens to undermine its tourism-heavy economy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200728-uk-germany-warn-against-travel-to-spain-as-covid-19-re-emerges