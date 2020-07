Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 20:37 Hits: 4

A researcher claimed Tuesday to have discovered the exact spot where Vincent Van Gogh painted his last canvas before his mysterious death from a gunshot wound.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200728-postcard-provides-clue-to-exact-spot-of-van-gogh-s-last-painting-says-researcher