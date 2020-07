Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 21:31 Hits: 5

Latinos in California are becoming ill and dying from COVID-19 at far greater rates than other groups, the state's top health official warned on Tuesday, prompting new outreach and data collection efforts as cases surge.

