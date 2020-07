Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:44 Hits: 4

The education losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are invisible, but will leave millions of the world’s poorest children carrying the scars of diminished opportunity for the rest of their lives. The world can – and must – take immediate steps to mitigate the damage.

