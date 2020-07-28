Trump Jr.’s Twitter account curbed for spreading truly terrible science

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 16:30 Hits: 5

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the 2019 novel coronavirus. However, whether or not hydroxychloroquine, the magical drug that Trump and his allies pushed for months, is effective in treating COVID-19 is not. Hydroxychloroquine is not an effective treatment for COVID-19. There has been zero scientifically robust evidence saying otherwise. Of course, science and facts have never stopped the Trump family before, and recently Trump and his son Trump Jr. pushed a viral video promoting the scientifically false claims of a quack out of Houston. As a result, Twitter found itself forced to limit Junior’s social media account for "spreading misleading or potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."

Republican strategist Andrew Surabian went to his Twitter account to freely tell everyone how conservatives are being censored from lying to the public about important public health information, posting a letter reportedly sent to Junior from Twitter. Surabian wrote that “Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop.” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told Business Insider that the company had not suspended Junior’s account. "The screenshot shared directly says that Twitter required the Tweet to be deleted because it violated our rules, and that we would limit some account functionality for 12 hours."

To be clear, the video that the somehow less impressive Trump was pushing features a Dr. Stella Immanuel from Houston, Texas, who claims, among other things, that hydroxychloroquine is a “cure” for COVID-19. She also believes that the government has been using extraterrestrial DNA in medical treatments. She also says that some gynecological problems are caused by people having dream sex with “demons and witches.” By that she means that while women are sleeping, they have sexual relations with demons and witches and then wake up with gynecological problems.

Donald Trump and his banal cabal of corrupt nitwits have already cost American taxpayers tens of millions of dollars chasing after the COVID-19 snake oil promises of hydroxychloroquine. More importantly, studies have shown that taking hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 increases one’s risk of death. Trump and his horrible son are not simply pushing an ineffective drug, they are pushing a potentially dangerous treatment to millions of people worldwide.

Dr. Immanuel’s videos have been brought down from a few social media platforms and she has written that Jesus will destroy the social media platforms that pull down her videos. But good news! Jesus update:

Jesus called me and heÃ¢Â�Â�s ok with the videos and your page being down July 28, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1964509