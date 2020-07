Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 21:15 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump refuses to tell the American people whether or not he has talked with President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s bounty program to pay the Taliban to kill U.S.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trump-says-he-had-plenty-of-discussion-with-putin-but-wont-say-he-brought-up-russian-bounties-for-u-s-soldiers/