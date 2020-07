Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 07:10 Hits: 6

The protest was supposed to occur in Sydney, but the event was too large to take place under new pandemic restrictions. Protests have taken place throughout Australia to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australian-police-arrest-black-lives-matter-organizer/a-54343362?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf