Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 23:14 Hits: 4

The headline from the Commerce Department’s new report on the economy is that new shipments and new orders of durable goods by U.S .manufacturers increased at healthy rates in June – by…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/heres-the-truth-about-the-supposed-return-of-manufacturing-under-trump/