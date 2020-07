Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 07:21 Hits: 7

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States and Europe called on Turkey to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who on Monday marked his 1,000th day in prison without a conviction and despite an acquittal from a previous case.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/28/us-europe-call-for-justice-for-turk-jailed-1000-days