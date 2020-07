Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 07:26 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR: Compounds will be issued to the supporters of Datuk Seri Najib Razak who have gathered outside of the Duta Court Complex if they violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the recovery movement control order (MCO).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/28/najib-supporters-to-be-issued-compounds-if-they-violate-sops-says-police