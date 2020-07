Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 01:10 Hits: 3

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told reporters over the weekend that white supremacists infiltrated local Black Lives Matter protests and initiated violence after weeks of largely peaceful demonstrations. Officials said that…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/white-supremacists-carried-out-violence-under-the-banner-of-black-lives-matter-richmond-mayor/