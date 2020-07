Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 02:13 Hits: 6

Attorney General Bill Barr is finally testifying before the House of Representatives after delaying for more than a year, and he’s opening with a bang. Ahead of his Tuesday hearing,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/5-takeaways-from-bill-barrs-strident-and-fraudulent-opening-salvo-to-congress/