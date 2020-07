Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 00:01 Hits: 6

SenateĀ RepublicansĀ on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire this week.

