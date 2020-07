Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 03:25 Hits: 4

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200728-six-us-mayors-ask-congress-to-stop-trump-federal-deployment