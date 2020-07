Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 05:33 Hits: 5

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200728-malaysian-ex-pm-najib-convicted-on-all-charges-in-first-1mdb-corruption-case