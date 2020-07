Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 06:28 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The mood outside the Duta Court Complex, which was jubilant earlier, turned solemn as supporters learned of Datuk Seri Najib Razak's guilty verdict Tuesday (July 28).

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/28/mood-turns-solemn-as-najib-supporters-learn-of-guilty-verdict