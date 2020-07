Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 04:53 Hits: 4

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China's decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday (Jul 28). "New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-extradition-treaty-hong-kong-china-national-security-12968648