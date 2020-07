Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 13:39 Hits: 1

The Israeli Defense Forces said they foiled "an infiltration attempt of a terror squad" in the disputed Shebaa Farms. The Lebanese militant group denied that it had conducted an operation targeting the Israeli military.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-forces-thwart-hezbollah-attack-near-lebanon-border/a-54333766?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf