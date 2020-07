Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 14:39 Hits: 1

Nations in Asia imposed new restrictions on Monday and an abrupt British quarantine on travellers from Spain threw Europe's summer reopening into disarray, as the world confronted the prospect of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200727-new-limits-on-travel-as-world-comes-to-grips-with-second-covid-19-wave