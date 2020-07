Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 22:36 Hits: 6

CAIRO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Iran on Monday reported 2,434 new COVID-19 cases while Saudi Arabia confirmed 1,993 new infections, as the Middle East states are tightening anti-coronavirus precautions for the upcoming Muslim feast of Eid al-Adha to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

