Lockdown of major cities clogs Moroccan roads ahead of holiday weekend

On Sunday, July 26, Moroccan authorities announced a ban on travel to and from eight major cities – including Marrakech, Casablanca, Fez, Rabat, Meknes and Tangier – following a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country. This announcement was followed by panic as Moroccans rushed to return home from holidays or reach their families before the ban was put into place on July 27. Photos and videos posted online show traffic jams and accidents as the travel ban caused a rush in and out of the affected cities.

