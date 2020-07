Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 16:30 Hits: 5

West African leaders on Monday adopted a tough four-point plan in a bid to resolve Mali's political crisis, including calling for the resignations of 31 parliamentarians elected in disputed polls and for the swift creation of a unity government.

