Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 23:00 Hits: 8

Advice columns, from 'Dear Abby' to our own 'Dear Thelma' continue to be popular even in the 21st century. The experts tell us why.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/28/knowing-were-not-alone-drives-appeal-of-advice-columns