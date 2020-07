Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 22:38 Hits: 7

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial multibillion-dollar deal headed to India on Monday for rapid deployment amid rising tensions with China.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/first-french-fighter-jets-head-to-india-after-purchase-12968030