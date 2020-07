Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 15:11 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to stop and think about our impact on the planet, and to imagine the kind of world we want. There is still time for governments to plan for a green recovery, which would also help many of them address existing structural problems.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-emerging-economies-green-growth-opportunity-by-luis-alberto-moreno-and-henry-m-paulson-2020-07