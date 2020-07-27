'White supremacists' arrested while trying to amplify protest violence, Richmond mayor says

Category: World Hits: 7
We’ve had evidence for some time that right-wing extremists have been lurking at anti-police protests around the nation, amplifying the violence by engaging in vandalism, assaults, and attacks on police—often while pretending to be there to support Black Lives Matter and antifascists leading the protests.
This weekend in Richmond, Virginia, police arrested several such saboteurs during a Black Lives Matter protest, according to city Mayor Levar Stoney. “White supremacists” were carrying pro-BLM signs and breaking windows at downtown businesses, Stoney said, but were stopped when BLM protesters pointed them out to police.
"We've spoken on many occasions about those who've chosen a more violent route to express their discontent, and what that does for the overall movement towards social justice," Stoney told reporters Sunday. "Last night that reared its ugly head right here in the City of Richmond ... We saw some violent actions, violent protests, spearheaded by white supremacists. And frankly, it was disgusting. Disgusting. As they held plywood shields that read, BLM, these folks toured areas of damage downtown, The Fan, breaking windows, tagging private property with hateful language."
Stoney thanked the protesters who called it out. "As I began with, I want to send a thanks to the BLM protesters on the ground who decried the white supremacists once they were identified. I'm thankful to you for drawing the line and sticking up not just for the sanctity of your movement, but also the safety of your fellow Richmonders that you marched alongside as well," the mayor said.
Six people were arrested at the protest, but their identities have not been released.
The city’s police chief, Gerald Smith, described the situation in somewhat more confusing terms, telling reporters that he believed “antifa-influenced” protesters were involved: "We have identified some individuals who have been seen with the Boogaloo boys and some Antifa groups around the area. The majority of those individuals who were there last night were Caucasian," Smith said.
In reality, “antifa” is definitively opposed to white supremacism, while the “Boogaloo boys” are primarily a far-right movement (including some white supremacists) that have been using the protests to widen their recruitment base by marching on the anti-police side.
Not only are white supremacists involved in the violence and property damage at the protests, but it’s clear that they are working multiple strategies to leverage the chaos into what they hope will be a democracy-destroying race and civil war. The tactics so far include:
Police forces appear to be susceptible to these deceptive tactics. On Sunday, Portland Police tweeted out a photo of what it claimed were Molotov cocktails and gun magazines (with peculiarly fresh red paint on them), saying they found after someone at that evening’s anti-police protest in Portland pointed out a black bag them. The police bureau that had earlier succumbed to the “concrete milkshake” hoax did not appear to consider that these dubious devices may have been planted with the intention of framing the anti-police protesters.
Ironically, much of the violence generated by the “Boogaloo” cult has so far been directed primarily at police, who seem slow to recognize any kind of violent threat from the extremist right. Recent incidents are making clear that men swept up in the movement are increasingly intent on making it a reality:
