The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Noam Chomsky on Trump's Troop Surge to Democratic Cities Whether He'll Leave Office If He Loses

Category: World Hits: 0

“President Trump is desperate,” says world-renowned dissident, professor Noam Chomsky in an extended interview that begins with President Trump’s vow to send a “surge” of federal agents into major Democrat-run cities across the United States. “His entire attention is this one issue on his mind: That’s the election. He has to cover up for the fact he’s personally responsible for killing tens of thousands of Americans. It’s impossible to conceal that for much longer.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/7/24/noam_chomsky_on_trump_s_troop

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version