Noam Chomsky on Trump's Troop Surge to Democratic Cities Whether He'll Leave Office If He Loses

“President Trump is desperate,” says world-renowned dissident, professor Noam Chomsky in an extended interview that begins with President Trump’s vow to send a “surge” of federal agents into major Democrat-run cities across the United States. “His entire attention is this one issue on his mind: That’s the election. He has to cover up for the fact he’s personally responsible for killing tens of thousands of Americans. It’s impossible to conceal that for much longer.”

