Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 10:13 Hits: 5

Trump-loyal Attorney General William Barr continues to use his granted federal powers to retaliate against Trump’s enemies—namely, those that would dare investigate Trump and his uncountably-many crooked allies. He has…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/barr-continues-his-retaliation-against-trump-critics-outs-a-russia-linked-fbi-source/