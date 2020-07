Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 10:06 Hits: 9

KYIV (Reuters) - A full and comprehensive ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists has entered into force in eastern Ukraine, opening the prospect of an end to military and civilian casualties, the two sides said on Monday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/07/27/full-ceasefire-takes-effect-in-eastern-ukraine