Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 12:48 Hits: 5

According to a report from the Washington Post, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been pleading for money from the Republican National Committee to help bolster the struggling campaigns…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/cash-strapped-house-republicans-furious-with-jared-kushner-for-blocking-rnc-help-report/