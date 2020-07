Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 10:26 Hits: 5

Hurricane Hanna has made landfall in eastern Texas, packing winds of up to 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour. Despite later being downgraded, the storm is expected to bring flash floods to two US states.

