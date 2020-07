Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 13:26 Hits: 5

The Spanish government insisted on Sunday that the situation there is "under control" in spite of a recent surge in coronavirus cases, a day after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from the country.

