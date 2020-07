Category: World Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 08:50 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The former chief secretary to the government was in the hot seat at the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) audit report tampering trial as he was questioned about the involvement of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s former principal private secretary in a meeting to discuss the report.

