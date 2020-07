Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 22:47 Hits: 6

The body of civil rights icon John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, decades after his "Bloody Sunday" beating there drew a national spotlight to the struggle for racial equality.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/body-of-civil-rights-icon-john-lewis-crosses-alabama-bridge-for-final-time-12964786